Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Trading Up 0.4%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EACPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Edify Acquisition by 32.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.