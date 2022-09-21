Edward Jones Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Hold

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

ADBE opened at $291.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a twelve month low of $287.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,618 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,076,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

