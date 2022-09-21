EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 2,443 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

