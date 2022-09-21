EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 671 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGF remained flat at $46.39 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

