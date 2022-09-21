EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 867 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.91. 40,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

