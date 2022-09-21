EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.42. 25,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

