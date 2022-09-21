EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $13,277,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. 67,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,472. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

