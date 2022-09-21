EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $325,150,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,733,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,299. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.92.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.