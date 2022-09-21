EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,236.65.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2,136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,782. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,605.97 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,094.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

