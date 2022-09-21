EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 124 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,853.76.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,692.83. 6,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,581.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,472.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

