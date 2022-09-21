EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,099 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 348,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

