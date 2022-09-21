EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 59 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.26. 8,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

