Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 105,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 229,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.79 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

