Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

