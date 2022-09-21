Eleco Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Eleco Price Performance
Shares of Eleco stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,366.67. Eleco has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.71 ($1.57).
Eleco Company Profile
