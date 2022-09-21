Eleco Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Eleco Price Performance

Shares of Eleco stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,366.67. Eleco has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.71 ($1.57).

Get Eleco alerts:

Eleco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.