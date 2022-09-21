Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits Market Cap of $333,189.89

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $333,189.89 and $22,676.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC.The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

