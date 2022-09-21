Elk Finance (ELK) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $407,870.90 and $60,682.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Elk Finance
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
