Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

