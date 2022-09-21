Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ELTK opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
Eltek Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.