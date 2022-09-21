Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 2,587,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.