Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 558,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 796,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 324,810 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

