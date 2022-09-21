Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,642,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,423,000 after acquiring an additional 354,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

ET traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 131,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

