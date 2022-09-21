Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.90 ($12.14) and traded as high as €12.98 ($13.24). Engie shares last traded at €12.84 ($13.11), with a volume of 8,329,029 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENGI shares. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

