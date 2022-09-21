Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $538.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Ennis

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Ennis news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ennis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 77.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 41.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ennis by 26.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

