Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

