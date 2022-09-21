EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Decreased by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $386.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.33.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

