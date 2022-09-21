Equilibria 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,177.00 (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Equilibria has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equilibria has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $9,177.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equilibria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Profile
Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network.
Equilibria Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Equilibria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equilibria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.