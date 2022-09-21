Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $28.68

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $695.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $28.68 or 0.00150928 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,005.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023333 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00279816 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00734732 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000954 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00257246 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,985,029 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
