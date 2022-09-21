Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

