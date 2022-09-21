Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VB stock opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.33.

