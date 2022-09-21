Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

