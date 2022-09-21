Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

