Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,067 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $356.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.13 and its 200-day moving average is $377.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

