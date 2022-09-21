Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,680 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

SHEL stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

