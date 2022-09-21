Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 4,439 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 194,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 485,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EFA opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.