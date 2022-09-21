Evercore ISI Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $58.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,806,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

