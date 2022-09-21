EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 223,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
EVI Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.