EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 223,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVI Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

