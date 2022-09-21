EvidenZ Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $3,091.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00128014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00529350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00900242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvidenZ’s official website is www.evidenz.io.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.