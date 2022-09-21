Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EE traded up 1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,879. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of 18.31 and a one year high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 33.21.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.50.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

