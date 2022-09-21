Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.46 and last traded at $118.00. 1,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.97.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.20.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

