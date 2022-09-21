Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. 51,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,564. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

