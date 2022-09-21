EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.51

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $8.32. EZCORP shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 175,501 shares trading hands.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $458.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 263,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

