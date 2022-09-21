Factom (FCT) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Factom (FCT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $523.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,430,416 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

