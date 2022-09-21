FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $176,101.85

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $176,101.85 and approximately $1.62 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is www.fanstime.org/english.html.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

