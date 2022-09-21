Fantom (FTM) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $582.75 million and $93.09 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00126008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00860131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

