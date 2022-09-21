Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Vernon acquired 3,800 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at $500,633.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $246,199. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

