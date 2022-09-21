FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 646,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after buying an additional 192,104 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 87,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

