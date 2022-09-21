Financial Comparison: Relx (NYSE:RELX) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PaySign alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign -2.11% -5.39% -0.79% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $29.47 million 4.87 -$2.72 million ($0.02) -137.50 Relx $9.96 billion 4.83 $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign.

PaySign has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PaySign and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Relx 0 1 4 0 2.80

PaySign currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.91%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Relx.

Summary

Relx beats PaySign on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.