Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 1,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fire & Flower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

