First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 456 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 192.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.4% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.27. The company had a trading volume of 440,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,301. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.38 and a 200-day moving average of $405.52. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

