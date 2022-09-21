First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 5,087 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services owned approximately 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 79.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 353.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 189,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 62,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,583. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

